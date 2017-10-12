Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Season Sets Sail with Mozart and World Premiere

The Santa Barbara Symphony is having a rather gala opening of their 2017-18 season, with an all-Mozart program and a world premiere ballet, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

The concert is presented in collaboration with State Street Ballet and Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will conduct the symphony and chorus in Wolfgang Mozart's "Symphony No. 41 in C-Major, K-551 (1788)," and his "Requiem in d-minor, K. 626 (1791)" — the latter becoming the musical setting for the world premiere of a ballet by noted choreographer William Soleau.

Soloists in the "Requiem" are soprano Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti, mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, tenor Benjamin Bliss, bass DeAndre Simmons, and the dancers of the State Street Ballet.

Anticipating the misgivings of some members of his audience, Nir Kabaretti said recently:

"Pairing dancing with a Catholic mass is highly original to say the least. There are cultures in which dance is an accepted, even integral, part of funeral rites, and inspired by that I thought it would be fascinating to have dancers join us for Mozart’s 'Requiem.'

"The 'Requiem' is Mozart’s last piece of music, and combined with his final symphony (the 'Jupiter') represents Mozart at his best. And for the first time ever, we have auditioned and selected chorus members specifically for this project," he said.

Of course, Mozart (1756-91) didn't know the "Requiem" would be his last work. He dated the score "1792." It was commissioned, anonymously, by an Austrian nobleman, who intended to pass it off as his own work. Soleau's ballet was commissioned by the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Franz Mozart, the composer's son, said it was Johann Peter Salomon who named it "Jupiter."

This was the same Salomon who brought Haydn to London in the 1790s, and was midwife to the "London Symphonies." (The classical allusions in the name, and their connection to this music, are of interest mainly to classicists and musicologists.)

The symphony is Mozart's longest and largest; of its own time, self-contained, it is fairly bursting at the seams with the future.

Single tickets to this concert start at $29. Tickets can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 899-2222, or online at www.granadasb.org.

