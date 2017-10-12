Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:09 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Season Sets Sail with Mozart and World Premiere

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | October 12, 2017 | 3:52 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is having a rather gala opening of their 2017-18 season, with an all-Mozart program and a world premiere ballet, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

The concert is presented in collaboration with State Street Ballet and Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will conduct the symphony and chorus in Wolfgang Mozart's "Symphony No. 41 in C-Major, K-551 (1788)," and his "Requiem in d-minor, K. 626 (1791)" — the latter becoming the musical setting for the world premiere of a ballet by noted choreographer William Soleau.

Soloists in the "Requiem" are soprano Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti, mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, tenor Benjamin Bliss, bass DeAndre Simmons, and the dancers of the State Street Ballet.

Anticipating the misgivings of some members of his audience, Nir Kabaretti said recently:

"Pairing dancing with a Catholic mass is highly original to say the least. There are cultures in which dance is an accepted, even integral, part of funeral rites, and inspired by that I thought it would be fascinating to have dancers join us for Mozart’s 'Requiem.'

"The 'Requiem' is Mozart’s last piece of music, and combined with his final symphony (the 'Jupiter') represents Mozart at his best. And for the first time ever, we have auditioned and selected chorus members specifically for this project," he said.

Of course, Mozart (1756-91) didn't know the "Requiem" would be his last work. He dated the score "1792." It was commissioned, anonymously, by an Austrian nobleman, who intended to pass it off as his own work. Soleau's ballet was commissioned by the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Franz Mozart, the composer's son, said it was Johann Peter Salomon who named it "Jupiter."

This was the same Salomon who brought Haydn to London in the 1790s, and was midwife to the "London Symphonies." (The classical allusions in the name, and their connection to this music, are of interest mainly to classicists and musicologists.)

The symphony is Mozart's longest and largest; of its own time, self-contained, it is fairly bursting at the seams with the future.

Single tickets to this concert start at $29. Tickets can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 899-2222, or online at www.granadasb.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 