Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 15 , 2019, 9:56 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Syncs to Foreman’s ‘Amadeus’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | March 15, 2019 | 6:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony has again added a visual dimension — what we Baby Boomers might almost call a "light show" — to its concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, both in the Granada Theater.

While the orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor, Dirk Brossé, with the elegant collaboration of pianist Natasha Kislenko, and the Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus, performs the haunting and sumptuous music of Wolfgang Mozart, "live in-sync," we can watch Milos Foreman's 1984 film of Peter Shaffer's 1979 play Amadeus "on a vast HD screen."

If you have seen Amadeus, you know what to expect. If you have not seen the film, it might be of some help to know that The Guardian newspaper of the United Kingdom, said, upon its release:

"Amadeus weaves a beautiful, tragic fable, enchanting to children and adults alike. It has gore, a pact with God, celebrity, a masked stranger, murder and some of the best music ever written. What other film offers half as much?” (Notwithstanding The Guardian's recommendation for children, it might be remembered that the film is rated "R.")

The best reasons to attend this concert are: 1) Wolfgang Mozart, 2) Natasha Kislenko, 3) the Santa Barbara Symphony & Chorus.

If by any chance, the symphony is considering similarly themed programs in future seasons, I would like to suggest Bernard Rose's wonderful 1994 movie, Immotal Beloved, which stars Gary Oldman as Ludwig Beethoven.

The soundtrack employs identical forces as those for the Amadeus concerts (orchestra, piano, chorus), and the music is at least as great.

Roger and Sarah Chrisman are the principal sponsors of this event, with the cooperation of Arthur Swalley & Arlington Financial Advisors, and Dr. Robert W. Weinman as selection sponsors, and Impulse, as corporate sponsor.
 
Single tickets are $29-$135, and can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-899-2222, or online from www.granadasb.org.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony or its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 