Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Syncs to Foreman’s ‘Amadeus’

The Santa Barbara Symphony has again added a visual dimension — what we Baby Boomers might almost call a "light show" — to its concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, both in the Granada Theater.

While the orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor, Dirk Brossé, with the elegant collaboration of pianist Natasha Kislenko, and the Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus, performs the haunting and sumptuous music of Wolfgang Mozart, "live in-sync," we can watch Milos Foreman's 1984 film of Peter Shaffer's 1979 play Amadeus "on a vast HD screen."

If you have seen Amadeus, you know what to expect. If you have not seen the film, it might be of some help to know that The Guardian newspaper of the United Kingdom, said, upon its release:

"Amadeus weaves a beautiful, tragic fable, enchanting to children and adults alike. It has gore, a pact with God, celebrity, a masked stranger, murder and some of the best music ever written. What other film offers half as much?” (Notwithstanding The Guardian's recommendation for children, it might be remembered that the film is rated "R.")

The best reasons to attend this concert are: 1) Wolfgang Mozart, 2) Natasha Kislenko, 3) the Santa Barbara Symphony & Chorus.

If by any chance, the symphony is considering similarly themed programs in future seasons, I would like to suggest Bernard Rose's wonderful 1994 movie, Immotal Beloved, which stars Gary Oldman as Ludwig Beethoven.

The soundtrack employs identical forces as those for the Amadeus concerts (orchestra, piano, chorus), and the music is at least as great.

Roger and Sarah Chrisman are the principal sponsors of this event, with the cooperation of Arthur Swalley & Arlington Financial Advisors, and Dr. Robert W. Weinman as selection sponsors, and Impulse, as corporate sponsor.



Single tickets are $29-$135, and can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-899-2222, or online from www.granadasb.org.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony or its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/

