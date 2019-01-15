Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, January 15 , 2019, 10:30 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Takes Us Promenading Through a Gallery

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 15, 2019 | 10:12 a.m.

For their first concerts of 2019, Maestro Nir Kabaretti will lead the Santa Barbara Symphony in a program that, even without the multimedia enhancements, could truly be described as an orchestral spectacular. They call it, for reasons that are abundantly clear, Pictures at an Exhibition.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, in the Granada Theater, Kabaretti and the Symphony will perform Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition (1874; orchestrated by Maurice Ravel, 1923)" and Johannes Brahms's "Violin and Cello Concerto in a-minor, Opus 102 (1887)."

During the Mussorgsky, the Symphony will screen an animated film created by students and graduates at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, which includes, among other images, reproductions of the 10 original paintings by the composer's friend, the artist Viktor Hartmann, which were the inspiration for the music.

In the Brahms, the Symphony's concertmaster Jessica Guideri, and principal cellist Trevor Handy will serve as soloists.

Mussorgsky's two best-known, large-scale orchestra works — Pictures at an Exhibition and the opera Boris Godunov  (1772) — achieved their popularity as orchestrated by other composers; Pictures at an Exhibition by Maurice Ravel, and Boris Godunov by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Two versions of "Boris" exist as scored by Mussorgsky himself, and have been performed. It's an open question as to whether Rimsky-Korsakov's version is actually "better" than Mussorgsky's, but it is certainly blander and more easily assimilated by the general public: hence, it remains the standard version.

The composer never orchestrated "Pictures," so it was only the version for solo piano that was heard in concert halls until Ravel applied his uncanny skills to it in 1923.

The Franco-Russian musical affinity is as inexplicable as it is undeniable, and Ravel's orchestration betrays not a whisper of impressionism or any other French accent: it sounds wholly Russian, and it is doubtful that Mussorgsky would disown it.
 
The Double Concerto shows us Brahms as his most impressive, though not, perhaps, at his most endearing. Its austere grandeur did not, at first, find much enthusiasm with audiences.

Even Clara Schumann, Brahms's tireless champion, was doubtful. Yet the concerto has gradually worked its way into the hearts of discriminating concert-goers, and has now established itself a permanent niche in the Pantheon of nineteenth cetury concertos.
 
Principal Concert Sponsors are Dave and Chris Chernof. Single tickets to this concert are $29-$135, and they can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-899-2222, or on line from www.granadasb.org.
 
 To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony or its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 