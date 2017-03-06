Gerald Carpenter: Tafelmusik Baroque Plays Bach, the Illustrated Edition

The Community Arts-Music Association (CAMA) continues its Masterseries season with a concert by the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, Jeanne Lamon, director, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Lobero Theater, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The concert — or perhaps "multimedia presentation" would be a better term —is called J.S. Bach: The Circle of Creation.

It was conceived, scripted and programmed by Alison Mackay, whose previous collaborations with the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra include "The Galileo Project" and "House of Dreams."

The presentation "combines text, music, and stunning projected video and images to explore the world of the artisans – papermakers, violin carvers, string spinners, and performers — who helped J.S. Bach realize his musical genius." Blair Williams will narrate.

The program, drawn entirely from the works of Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), includes:

"Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G-Major, BWV1048;" the aria "Sheep may safely graze," from Cantata 208; and "Was mir behagt, ist nur die muntre Jagd," the "Hunting Cantata," BWV 208 (1713).

Also "the eponymous opening chorale from Cantata 140, "Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 140 (1731);" excerpts from the "Goldberg Variations, BWV988 (1741);" and excerpts from "Orchestral Suite No.1 in C Major, BWV 1066 (1724-1745)."

Mackay's collaborations with Tafelmusik Baroque have been phenomenally successful, and the wisdom of our ancestors is adamant that "you can't argue with success," so I won't.

There are, indeed, plenty of programs where I'd be glad of a little visual diversion. This doesn't happen to be one of them, however. I have loved every one of these works for as long as I can remember, and it will be a pleasure to hear them performed by such an outstanding ensemble.

Single tickets to this concert are $39 (Section B) and $49 (Section A). They can be purchased at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; by phone at 963-0761; or online at www.lobero.com.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.