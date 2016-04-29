Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Timothy, Nikki Chooi to Play as Duo in Ojai

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 29, 2016 | 9:46 a.m.

Fresh from his triumphant April performances of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Santa Barbara Symphony, violinist Timothy Chooi teams up with his brother, Nikki, also a dazzling violinist, and the sterling pianist Robert Koenig to play a concert under the auspices of the Chamber on the Mountain series in Ojai.

This exciting event takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Logan House (adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts in Upper Ojai), at 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Rdoad. There will be a “Meet the Artists” reception following the performance.

The Choois’ program includes Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata in C Major for Two Violins (1932); Maurice Ravel’s Violin-Piano Sonata No. 2 (1923–27), Camille Saint-Saëns’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 75 (1885), Pablo Sarasate’s Navarra for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 33 (1889) and, as an encore, Vittorio Monti’s Csárdás for two violins (1904).

The only piece that may present some challenges to conservative music lovers is the Prokofiev, which was written in 1932, before he had definitively returned to the Soviet Union.

Reflecting on this Sonata in 1941, the composer wrote: “Listening to bad music sometimes inspires good ideas... After once hearing an unsuccessful piece for two violins without piano accompaniment, it struck me that in spite of the apparent limitations of such a duet one could make it interesting enough to listen to for ten or fifteen minutes...”

Somewhat jittery in the opening movements, the third movement is exquisite — not quite the full blown romanticism that was to come, but definitely lyrical in mood and dreamy in tone.

If you haven’t heard the Ravel before, you are in for a surprise treat. The composer’s friendship with George Gershwin has had a somewhat jazzy effect on Ravel’s art deco shimmer, turning it into a shimmy in spots.

Tickets to this concert are $25, and advance reservations are available by calling 805.646.9951 or visiting www.chamberonthemountain.com.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 