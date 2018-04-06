Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Trinity Episcopal Church Throws a Bach-Day Party Sunday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 20, 2015 | 11:24 p.m.

In honor of the 330th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach’s birth (March 21, 1685, Old Style), Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara has gathered a group of very talented musicians and has prepared a very tasteful — not to say, tasty — afternoon of his compositions.

The performance, a “Music at Trinity” special edition, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday (New Style) at the downtown church. Special this concert may be, but the admission is still at the everyday low price of free.

The program and performers are the Chorale, “Christe du Lamm Gottes” (adapted from Cantata No. 23 by Temmo Korisheli) and Kyrie: “Christe, du Lamm Gottes,” BWV 233a, performed by the Adelfos Ensemble (Temmo Korisheli, director); Kyrie, “Gott heiliger Geist” from Clavierübung, BWV 671 performed by Thomas Joyce, organ; the “Allemande,” “Sarabande” and “Double” from the Partita No. 1 in b-minor, BWV 1002 played by Camden Boyle, solo violin; the Cantate “Freue dich, erlöste Schar,” BWV 30 the Choral: “Eine Stimme lässt sich hören,” the Recitative: Der Herold kommt und meld’t den König an” and the Aria: “Kommt, ihr angefocht’nen Sünder,” sung by Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, mezzo-soprano, with Thomas Joyce, organ; the Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 2 in D-Major, BWV 1028, played on the cello by Joanne de Mars, with Thomas Joyce, piano; and the French Suite No. 3 in b-minor, BWV 814, performed on the piano by Egle Januleviciute.

Bach excelled at the extremes: large-scaled vocal works and instrumental solos. Both are well represented on this program. The 200-plus contatas — sacred and secular — contain the lion’s share of Bach’s most beautiful, and humanistic, music.

In a way, holding this concert in a church is somewhat redundant, since performances of Bach tend to transform their venues into temples. Violinists, cellists, pianists, flautists — all are susceptible to becoming fixated on the Bach works for their instruments, and no wonder: Bach shows them the true possibilities of the violin, the flute and so forth. This is their day to shine.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 1500 State St., at Micheltorena Street.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

