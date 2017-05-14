Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Two Mother’s Day Concerts for Price of One

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | May 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Our local music providers are offering two Mother's Day concerts this Sunday — one explicitly so, the other, perhaps, coincidental. One is free, the other all but.

First, members of the Santa Barbara Music Club, led by pianist Christopher Davis, will play a Mother's Day recital called The Heights of Heaven at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Drive.

Davis and flautist Adriane Hill open the concert with Robert Muczynski's Sonata for Flute and Piano, Opus14 (1961).

Then, Davis will play two piano transcriptions by Franz Liszt: one of a work by Johann Sebastian Bach, the other by Franz Schubert.

Davis and tenor Bryan Lane will bring the afternoon to a close with a set of early and contemporary English songs — by Thomas Arne, Benjamin Britten, William Croft, and Henry Purcell.

Those will be followed by the premiere of the song cycle Heights of Heaven by Ojai composer Michael J. Bland.

The concert is free, with a promise of refreshments following.

Then, at 6 p.m. the Santa Barbara Strings Annual Spring Concert takes place in First Presbyterian Church at State and Constance streets.

This concert will feature three string orchestras, plus the Fiddle and Mandolin Ensemble.

The Toccata, Sinfonietta, and Vivace String Orchestras will be conducted by artistic director and founder Mary Beth Woodruff. The Fiddle and Mandolin Ensemble will be led by teaching artist Sean Wood.

The Sinfonietta will play traditional American music, works by Henry Purcell, G. F. Handel, and Carl Böhm, and a Concerto for String Orchestra by Georg Philip Telemann.

Vivace musicians will perform the Oboe Concerto in d-minor by Benedetto Marcello, with soloist Trey Farrell; the Simple Symphony by Benjamin Britten; Summer from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi, with violin soloist Junia Work, a senior at Providence School in Santa Barbara; and the Concerto Grosso in f-minor, Opus 6, No. 4, by Georg Frederick Handel.

A complimentary reception for musicians and audience will follow the concert.

The concert is free to everyone 18 years old and under, $10 for everyone else, with tickets available at the door.

Note: The Santa Barbara Strings Chamber Showcase will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Weinman Hall at the Music Academy of the Wes, 1070 Fairway Road. Young musicians will perform in trios, string quartets, and piano quartets.

The concert is free and open to the public.

