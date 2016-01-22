Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Alum Dr. Philipp Richardsen to Return to Campus for Recital

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 22, 2016

Dr. Philipp Richardsen

The UCSB Department of Music will host a piano recital by alumnus Dr. Philipp Richardsen at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, which is located in the Music Building. Admission is free.

Richardsen, who was born in Vienna and earned his doctorate at UCSB under Paul Berkowitz, will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Major, Op.28, "Pastorale," (1801); Franz Schubert's Twelve Grazer Waltzes, D.924, Op.91 (c 1827) and Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op.90, No.4 (1827); and Fazil Say's Paganini Jazz Variations (1995).

The Beethoven sonata is one of his most tranquil and lovely, fully deserving of the nickname, in that it inspires reveries of the countryside and of nature, though it was the London publisher of the work that attached "Pastoral" to its title.

The Schubert waltzes are exquisite miniatures (the closest my rather large German dictionary yields to a definition of "grazer" is for "grazie," meaning "grace" or "charm," which fits these pieces like a glove). The Impromptu is an astonishing work, a six-minute romantic epic.

Before I hear him play, I am already indebted to Dr. Richardsen for scheduling a work by Fazil Say (born 1970) and thereby bringing this remarkable Turkish pianist-composer to my attention.

Say was about 14 years old and studying at the Ankara State Conservatory when he began to compose. He was something of a prodigy as a virtuoso concert pianist, and his first composition was a piano sonata.

He continued to compose for his instrument and for chamber ensembles until sometime around 2000, when he turned increasingly to large-scaled orchestral works, including the memorable symphonies Istanbul and Mesopotamia.

He still composes in classical forms, and his very accessible music draws on Turkish and Levantine folk music — frequently weaving non-European instruments into his scores — as well as jazz and classics of the European past.

A relatively early work — he was 25 when he wrote it — the Paganini Jazz, which takes off on the same Paganini theme as Rachmaninov and Brahms and Lutosławski based their variations on, is entertaining, energetic and compellingly rhythmic.

Say has publicly identified himself as an atheist, and he has been in open opposition to the current Islamist government of Turkey, which has been, from the fall of the Ottoman Sultanate after World War I until recently, a fully functional, secular democracy.

In 2013, Say was charged with, and convicted of, blasphemy and sentenced to ten months in prison — the sentence was suspended for five years, during which time Say cannot make any irreligious remarks or he will have to go to prison.

He would be welcome in Europe or America, of course, but like Shostakovich and Prokofiev, his music is indissolubly connected to the people and culture of his homeland. 

According to The Guardian (UK) for April 16, 2013: 

"The 43-year-old went on trial in October accused of denigrating Islam in a series of tweets earlier last year. In one message he retweeted a verse from a poem by Omar Khayyám in which the 11th-century Persian poet attacks pious hypocrisy: 'You say rivers of wine flow in heaven, is heaven a tavern to you? You say two huris [companions] await each believer there, is heaven a brothel to you?' In other tweets, he made fun of a muezzin (a caller to prayer) and certain religious practices.

"Artists and intellectuals have repeatedly been targeted in Turkey for voicing their opinions," the article continues, "and Say's case has renewed concerns about the Turkish government's stance towards freedom of expression. The composer has been a vocal critic of the ruling AK party and Turkey's prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

I think Dr. Richardsen is clearly making the cause of Say his own.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

