Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Dancers Take the Stage for Spring

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 9, 2015 | 5:06 p.m.

The UCSB Department of Theater & Dance will offer its spring dance concert at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12 in the UCSB Hatlen Theater.

The event, called "Soul Particles," is directed by Christina McCarthy, with costumes by students Maria Fagundes, Cat Sholz and Maddison Carroll and faculty designer Ann Bruice, plus lighting by guest designer Michael Klaers.

Featured are the works of five BFA student choreographers, faculty choreographer Valerie Huston, and a restaging of José Limón's There Is a Time by Alice Condodina, a former Limón dancer, now professor emeritus at UCSB, who has been working with the UCSB Senior Student Company since October to bring Limón's groundbreaking work into the repertory of the company for the 2014-15 season.

(There Is a Time, choreographed in 1956, connects every section to passage 3:1 of Ecclesiastes — "To everything there is a season, and a time ...," the text best known as set by Pete Seeger and recorded by The Byrds and by Judy Collins — and the choreography, music and costuming are all in the form of theme and variations.)

Dancing attendance upon this monumental work are five extremely varied student pieces: Grace Burdick's An Unbelievable Shrieking into the Heart of Night; Elizabeth Cowperthwaite’s Chocolate Delight; Jane Hamor's Empty Vessels; Nathan Burdine Ortega's full of sound and fury, signifying nothing; and Kyleigh Carlson's For the Fight.

And finally there is a work by faculty choreographer Huston, who has created Seven in the Field, a kinesthetic, fast-paced dance unfolding before a backdrop of images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Tickets to "Soul Particles" are $17 for general admission and $13 for UCSB students, faculty, staff, alumni, seniors or children. They are available at the door or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

