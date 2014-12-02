Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Ensemble for Contemporary Music to Open with ‘The Ties That Bind’

UCSB's Ensemble for Contemporary Music (ECM), under the inspired (and inspiring) direction of Jeremy Haladyna, offers its opening concert of the 2014-15 season at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building).

Performing with Haladyna will be ECM members (in alphabetical order) Kathryn Carlson, Ian Davis, Matisse Geenty, Anna Heflin, Adriane Hill, Robert T. Johnson, Johann Velasquez and Jarrett Webb.

ECM calls the program "The Ties That Bind" for obvious reasons, as well as esoteric and personal ones. The concert is a tribute to musical internationalism, and the afternoon will include "a selection of new pieces with a clear parentage, tied to strong European, American and South American bloodlines."

There will be works by Kalevi Aho (Finland), Fred Lerdahl (USA), Gustav Mahler at age 16 (Austria), John McCabe (U.K.), Poul Ruders (Denmark), Daniel Pinkham (USA), Peter Schickele (USA) and Heitor Villa-Lobos (Brazil).

Haladyna is clearly devoted to the principle, if not the exact wording, of Robert Craft's avowal that any musical culture that is a living culture will put the composer, as opposed to the "big-name performer," at its center. It is heartening to hear good new work that consciously refers, and adds, to a tradition.

It is somewhat uncanny to see the name Pinkham bobbing up in this program. I have been making digital copies of my Louisburg Orchestra vinyl, and just last week I copied his Second Symphony, from 1963. A haunting work. "The premiere took place on Nov. 23, the day following the tragic death of President Kennedy. The concert program was fittingly declared a memorial. By coincidence the elegaic mood of my work seemed strikingly appropriate to the occasion."

Pinkham, (1923-2006), Phillips Academy and Harvard, was himself the beneficiary and transmitter of several traditions. Like the Ross Lee Finney (1906-1998), Pinkham had a way of using the serial technique without assault on the listener.

Tickets to this concert are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, with UCSB students admitted free.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.