Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Master to Cover Three Centuries of Keyboard Music

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 27, 2019 | 9:33 a.m.

The UCSB Department of Music will offer a faculty artist recital at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus.

The artist will be the eminent pianist, Professor Paul Berkowitz — a maestro in every sense of that often over-used term — who has, in recent years, provided us with definitive recordings of Franz Schubert and the other German/Viennese masters, Wolfgang Mozart, Ludwig Beethoven and Johannes Brahms — none of whom will, in fact put in an appearance on the professor's program.

Berkowitz will open with Johann Sebastian Bach's "Italian Concerto, BWV 971 (1733-35)" and "Partita No. 4 in D-Major, BWV 828 (1725-27);" followed by excerpts from Béla Bartók's "Mikrokosmos, Vol. VI (1939)," including "Six Dances in Bulgarian Rhythm;" and concluding with three pieces by Frédéric Chopin: "Nocturne in Eb-Major, Opus 55, No. 2 (1843-44)," "Waltz in Ab-Major, Opus 42 (1840)" and "Barcarolle in F#-Major, Opus 60 (1845-46)."

The wild cards here are all held, as usual, by Bartók. "Bulgarian rhythm," says Wikipedia, "is one in which the beats in each bar are of unequal length."

Sounds right up Béla's alley, doesn't it? That said, however, I hasten to add that none of these pieces is as unsettling or irritating as the combination of "Bartók" and "beats of unequal length" might suggest to the wary music lover.

In fact, they possess considerably more subtlety, even charm, than many of the unruly children the composer gathers together under the title "Mikrokosmos."

I assume neither the Bach nor the Chopin need introducing.

Tickets to this recital are $15 general admission; $5 for non-UCSB students with ID; free for UCSB students with ID and for children ages 9-12.

Tickets can be purchased from the UCSB AS Ticket Office, UCEN Room 1535, across from Corwin Pavilion; by phone, 805-893-2064; or email [email protected]

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

