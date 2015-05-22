Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:31 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Musicians to Present Personal Progress Reports

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 22, 2015 | 10:58 a.m.

Out at UCSB, the spring quarter is drawing to a close, which means that the 2014-15 academic year, too, is ending. The UCSB Department of Music has a sterling program in musical performance, and this is the time of the year when the students have their recitals — closing off their class' year, and closing off their bachelor's or master's degree.

These student recitals are always worth attending, and not just in the sense of the moral support you can provide for the next generation of musicians. They would be worth attending, in that sense, even if we were talking about students at a community college somewhere in the benighted Midwest. UCSB Music, however, wouldn't even let these students in if they didn't show great promise, and they wouldn't give them degrees unless they were ready for the big time. We will hear very good performances of beautiful, often fascinating, music. All the recitals take place somewhere in the UCSB Music complex, and admission is free.

At 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 in Music 1145, hornist Jarrett Webb, with faculty pianist Natasha Kislenko and sophomore violinist Sara Bashore, will play a program of all-20th century music, including a concerto for horn and strings by Swiss composer Othmar Schoeck; a double concerto for violin and horn by Dame Ethel Smyth; and an unaccompanied piece, Patrick Kavanaugh's Debussy Variations, No. 11 in F-Major, for solo horn.

Schenck (1886-1957) was solidly 20th century in his dates, only rarely in his music. This concerto reminds me more than a little of Robert Schumann's Kozertstück for Four Horns and Orchestra, Opus 86. Smyth (1858-1944) remains the only woman composer to have an opera produced at the Met. She was an ardent feminist and composed the stirring "March of the Women," which became the anthem of the Women's Suffrage Movement in Great Britain.

At 8 p.m. Friday, May 22 in Karl Geiringer Hall, pianist Felix Eisenhauer will present his Doctor of Musical Arts Recital, with the collaboration of Adriane Hill on flute, Karen Yeh on cello and Luvi Avendano, voice. Solo or with friends, Eisenhauer will perform works by Carl Maria von Weber, Ludwig van Beethoven and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 in Karl Geiringer Hall, bass-baritone Keith Colclough, with pianist Bridget Hough, will sing an all-Schubert recital — an [e]xploration of Schubert’s incorporation and transcendence of Recitative in Lieder," using Schubert's settings of poems by Johann Goethe, Friedrich Müller, and Heinrich Heine. (Müller was also a notable graphic artist, and was consequently known popularly as "Maler" — i.e., "Painter" — Müller.)

At 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30 in Karl Geiringer Hall, pianist Mark Gutierrez will play a solo recital. Alas, there is no program available at this time, but as the banner proclaimed, in Stanley Kramer's On the Beach: "There is still time, Brothers and Sisters!" As soon as I learn more I will try to post it.

Or, you can go online to the department's user-friendly website by clicking here and check for yourselves.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

