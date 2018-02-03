Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:26 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Officiates at ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 3, 2018 | 3:37 p.m.

The UCSB Opera Theatre is staging a new production of Wolfgang Mozart's great comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro/Le nozze di Figaro,  K. 492 (1786) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (contingent upon the UCSB Music Building).

Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara’s general and artistic director, will conduct the production, with Isabel Bayrakdarian, UCSB assistant professor of voice, directing the stage action, and Benjamin Brecher, UCSB professor of voice, producing and directing the music.

The cast, drawing on the voice program's top graduate students, features Tyler Reece as Count Almaviva, Julie Davies as Countess Almaviva, Naomi Merer as Susanna, Byron Mayes as Figaro, and Kelly Newberry as Cherubino.

The opera's Italian libretto, written by Lorenzo Da Ponte, is based upn the French stage comedy by Pierre Beaumarchais, La folle journée, ou le Mariage de Figaro/The Mad Day, or The Marriage of Figaro.

This play was a sequel to Beaumarchais' hugely successful The Barber of Seville (1773-75) (which had been turned into a quite popular opera in 1782 by Giovanni Paisiello), which reigned comfortably until the Barber of Rossini blasted it into obscurity.

Two years after the Paisello, Beaumarchais brought out The Marriage of Figaro.

Although it was as popular as The Barber of Seville, the new play shared much of its political controversy (the premiere of the earlier play had been held held up two years for mainly political reasons).

Figaro was, if anything, even more anti-aristocrat than Barber. In Vienna, Emperor Joseph II banned it from his vast realms.

After Mozart received the commission for the opera, and hired Da Ponte to write the libretto, they had to submit the libretto to Joseph for vetting.

Since Da Ponte had stripped virtually all of the politics from the play — the class war became the battle of the sexes — and rendered it into elegant, witty Italian poetry, they got the go ahead.

To my taste, Mozart never wrote more beautiful music than in the three operas he did with Da Ponte.

The most beautiful of the three is The Marriage of Figaro. Così fan tutte is richer in ensembles, Don Giovanni the more dramatic and profound, but Figaro simply sweeps me off my feet.

Tickets to The Marriage of Figaro are $20 general admission, $10 for non-UCSB students with ID, $5 for UCSB students with ID, and free to children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, at the Associated Students Ticket Office window (UCEN Room 1535, across from Corwin Pavilion), by calling the Associated Students Ticket Office, 893.2064, or online at music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 