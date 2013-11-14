Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Opera Theatre Presents ‘Luisa Fernanda’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 14, 2013 | 8:47 a.m.

This weekend, the UCSB Opera Theatre offers a delectable treat — a fully staged production of Federico Moreno Tórroba's Luisa Fernanda (1932) — considered by some to be "the last great romantic zarzuela," with a libretto by Federico Romero and Guillermo Fernández Shaw.

John Ballerino
UCSB Opera Theatre's production of Luisa Fernanda will feature the musical direction and piano playing of faculty member Dr. John Ballerino. (UCSB photo)

Sung by the cream of the students in the Music Department's voice program, the lavish entertainment benefits from the stage direction of Paul Sahuc, the musical direction-plus-piano playing of Dr. John Ballerino and the choreography of Christopher Pilafian — all UCSB faculty members.

The zarzuela, in its last phase, aspired to be the Spanish National Opera, a form of opera that reflected — and romanticized — the Spanish national character. Born in the seventeenth century at the court of King Philip IV, the zarzuela was revived in the mid-19th century as an antidote to domination by the operas of France and Italy, and as a vehicle for nationalist sentiments.

Musically, they succeeded brilliantly, setting the style for the development of harmonic accents and native rhythms that almost anyone of musical experience would nod and pronounce "Spanish." And ultimately, the nationalist movement produced composers of genius: Falla, Granados, Albeniz and Rodrigo.

Christopher Webber of Zarzuela.net says of Luisa Fernanda, which premiered in Madrid's Teatro Calderón on March 26, 1932, that "it owes something to the earlier masters of zarzuela grande and género chico, more to the example of Vives' recent Doña Francisquita, but its range and scale of emotion surpasses any of Tórroba's models.

"Musically, Luisa Fernanda embodies its composer's ideals of 'El casticismo' — an attempt to foster the tradition of pure, popular nationalism, of which Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez was to be the most famous example. Tórroba's music certainly offers colourful Spanish charm, as well as fair helpings of graceful Viennese musical comedy and Italian operatic verismo. His musical personality may be elusive, but Tórroba's melodies are consistently memorable and his theatrical instinct never falters."

Tórroba (1891-1982) may be better-known outside of Spain as a composer for the guitar, whose compositions were played by — and often dedicated to — Andrés Segovia.

Luisa Fernanda plays at 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building). Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, and are available at the door or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 