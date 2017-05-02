Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Percussionists Become Dance Band

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | May 2, 2017 | 9:54 a.m.

UCSB's always exciting Percussion Ensemble (Jon Nathan, director) has added dance to the mix, to make its next concert even more compelling.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (UCSB), the Percussion Ensemble will present Ritual and Ceremony: Chamber Music for Percussion, Piano, and Dance.

Special guest artists include choreographer Christina McCarthy and dancers from UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance; pianists Leslie Cain and Sio Tepper; trombonist Dylan Aguiler; and Nick Diamantides, marimba and percussion.

The fascinating, eclectic program includes:

Paul Creston's Ceremonial for Percussion Ensemble and Piano, Opus 103 (1972); Alan Hovhaness's Mysterious Horse Before the Gates for Trombone and Percussion, Opus. 205 (1964); and David Skidmore's Ritual Music for Four Percussionists (2004).

Also, Ivan Trevino's Catching Shadows (2013); Michael Laurello's Spine for Piano and Three Percussionists (2014); two works by Christopher Rouse; and Carlos Chavez's genre-creating Toccata (1942).

Alas, verbal exegesis is even more irrelevant with percussion music than with most compositions. I have heard most of these works, and I assure you their appeal is direct and visceral; listening requires no prep or background whatsoever.

Nathan's taste is so good, it's uncanny. Percussion and dance being both based on rhythmic patterns, the melding of the two arts seems inevitable.

Tickets to the Percussion Ensemble are $10 general admission, $5 for non-UCSB students (with ID), and free for UCSB students (with ID) and for children under age 12.

Tickets available at the door, at the AS Ticket Office window (UCEN Room 1535, across from Corwin Pavilion), by phone at 893-2064, and online at http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 