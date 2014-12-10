Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Percussionists to Play on Instruments ‘Lost and Found’

The UCSB Percussion Ensemble, under the deft hand of Jon Nathan, will perform a concert they call "Lost and Found" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 in Karl Geiringer Hall (UCSB Music Building).

The concert gets to the roots of percussion music by exploring, as music, the sounds made by the striking one object "found" close at hand — "dinner plates and bowls, wine glasses, hands, automobile brake drums and suspension springs, glass bottles, the human voice, etc. — with another object, long and thin, rigid and firm enough to produce a decisive tone. Although, as parents, we tend to discourage such activity, the first proto-musical steps taken by a child often involve the use of just such improvisational percussion instruments. Primal it may be, but it is often highly sophisticated, and if you fear that percussion precludes melody, remember that the piano is a percussion instrument. Once a person develops a technique for reproducing the desired tone at will, he or she is on the way to becoming a composer."

I don't know where the "Lost" part comes in, but maybe we will find out when we find our way to Geiringer Hall.

The program includes chamber music played on both traditional and "found" percussion instruments, composed by John Cage, Erik Griswald, Joel Smales, James Roming, Thierry de Mey and Mark Ford.

Tickets to this concert are $10 for general admission, $5 for students, and free for UCSB students and children 12 or under.

