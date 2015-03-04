Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Wind Ensemble to Follow Heart and Soul of America

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 4, 2015 | 7:22 p.m.

The UCSB Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Paul Bambach (Adrianne Hill, graduate assistant), plays its next concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall in the UCSB Music Building.

Gillingham
Composer David Gillingham's With Heart and Voice will be performed by the UCSB Wind Ensemble on Thursday.

The concert bears only the uninformative title "A Celebration," but the intriguing program will include Mother Earth (2003) by David Maslanka (born in 1943), Caccia and Chorale (1973) by Clifton Williams (1923-76), the Suite (Movements I, II, III, & VI) from Romanian Folk Dances (1917) by Béla Bartók (orchestrated by Carl Simpson; conducted by Adriane Hill), With Heart and Voice (2000) by David Gillingham (born in 1947) and the Symphony No. 3 for Symphonic Band (1958) by Vittorio Giannini (1903-66).

When Bambach sent me the information on this concert, I responded that his programs always sent me to YouTube. I was not complaining either, since I have learned an incalculable amount about modern American music just from tracking down all the composers and works to be played by the UCSB Wind Ensemble.

I have also uncovered treasure after treasure that I would have taken several lifetimes of blind groping to locate. Every work on this program is attractive, with many transcendent passages of beauty worth remembering.

Maslanka and Williams both compose in the jaunty, optimistic American style that started in the 1930s but was often back-seated by the gloomy authoritarians following the Second Viennese School. They have made end runs around the European dominance by devoting a large part of of their oeuvres to band and wind music. Giannini, born and raised in Philadelphia, notwithstanding his parents' adherence to Old World names, is another who kept the flame of American ebullience burning.

I venture to predict that the music that will resonate longest in the memories of the audience for this concert will be that composed by Gillingham, who styles himself "a modern composer of old-fashined music." This is accurate so far as it goes, but I doubt that any nineteenth century composer, be he never so romantic, would dare to stay with his beautiful melodies, and repeat them, with such blithe assurance as Gillingham. He's quite a find.

Tickets to this concert are $10 for general admission, $5 for students, and free for all UCSB students with student ID as well as children age 12 or younger. They can be purchased at the door, by phone at 805.893.2064 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 