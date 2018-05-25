Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:09 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Winds Still Blowing Strong After 25 years

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | May 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The UCSB Wind Ensemble, directed by Paul Bambach, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building). The concert, which concludes the Ensemble's 2017-18 season, is free, but reservations are recommended.

The largest-scaled work on the program, taking up the first half, is John Frantzen's symphony for band, “Catalyst for Wind Ensemble (2001),” with the composer in attendance (affording a too-rare opportunity to applaud a composer to his face).

In observation of Memorial Day, the program’s second half will find the University Wind Ensemble and alumni performing patriotic works, such as:

Morton Gould's jaunty “American Salute (1942);” Charles Ives' ineffably cranky “Variations on ‘America,’ for Organ (1891),” (presumably in a wind version of William Schuman's 1963 orchestration of the piece); Carmen Dragon's arrangement of Samuel Ward's "America the Beautiful;" and John Phillip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever" (1896).

As an additional allurement, we will hear graduate assistant Cynthia Vong conduct Eric Whitacre's Christmas anthem, “Lux Aurumque (2000),” — transcribed in 2005 for concert band by the composer — as a tribute to victims and survivors of the 2014 Isla Vista event.

Frantzen (born 1964) is equally at home with traditional instruments and electronic scores. When composing for the former, his style is neo-romantic and accessible.

“Catalyst” is an exciting work (ma non troppo), exuberant and melodic. The Gould work is basically a fantasia on the Civil War song, "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" (the much grimmer version in the British Isles is called "Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye").

Reservations for this concert can be made by calling the Associated Students ticket office, 893-2064, or by visiting http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 