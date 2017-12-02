Gerald Carpenter: University Musicians to Bring Out Best in Listeners

The University Chamber Orchestra (Vlad Vizireanu, director) and University Chamber Players (Robert Koenig, director) will divide the honors between them for their Fall Quarter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec, 4, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, in the UCSB Music Building.

In the first half of the program, the Chamber Players (winners of the Fall 2017 UCSB Chamber Music Competition) will perform the opening movement "Allegro" from Johannes Brahms' "Piano Quartet No. 1 in g-minor, Opus 25 (1861)" (Sara Bashore, violin; Besnik Yzeiri, viola; Chenoa Orme-Stone, cello; Jared Eben, piano)

Ludwig Beethoven's Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern in Eb-Major, WoO 32 "Eye Glass Duo" (1796) (Sara Bashore, viola; Naomi Stoodley, cello).

The first movement ("Allegretto ben moderato") of César Franck's "Cello & Piano Sonata in A-Major (1886)" (Katrina Agate, cello; Ariella Mak-Neiman, piano); and the first two movements ("Marcia" and "Romanza") of Ernő Dohnányi's "Serenade for String Trio in C-Major, Opus 10 (1901)" (Youjin Jung, violin; Besnik Yzeiri, viola; Kathryn Carlson, cello).

After intermission, the UCSB Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Vlad Vizireanu (Chenoa Orme-Stone, graduate assistant), performs the Overture to Beethoven's "Creatures of Prometheus ballet, Opus 43 (1800-01);" Zoltán Kodály's "Dances of Galanta (1933);" Felix Mendelssohn's "Hebrides" Overture/ "Fingal's Cave" Opus 26 (1833); and Peter Tchaikovsky's "Capriccio Italien, Opus 45 (1880)."

The pleasures of this program are not unlike the pleasure of sitting down of an evening with a great anthology of short stories. Some of the works here you have probably never heard — or heard of — and after the concert you may wonder why.

The program is, like the island in Shakespeare's Tempest, "full of sounds and sweet airs that give delight, and hurt not." One cannot top Shakespeare, so I will not try.

Ticket prices for the concert are $10 general admission, $5 for non-UCSB students with ID, free for UCSB students with ID and for children under 12.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, at the Associated Students Ticket Office window (UCEN Room 1535, across from Corwin Pavilion), by calling the Associated Students Ticket Office, 893-2064, or online at http://music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.