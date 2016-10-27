Gerald Carpenter: Voices of 14 High Schools to Ring Out at Westmont Choral Festival

It seems Santa Barbara's choruses have reached critical mass — or have, at any rate, discovered the pleasures of massing together into a quasi-heavenly host.

Two weeks ago, the Symphony brought together the Santa Barbara Choral Society, SBCC's Quire of Voyces and the choruses of Westmont College, UCSB and San Marcos High School for that huge celebration of togetherness known as Beethoven's Ninth.

Now, the Westmont [College] Fall Choral Festival collects the voices of some 400 students from 14 regional high schools for two public concerts, at 4:45 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in First Presbyterian Church at State Street and Constance Avenue.

Both performances are free and open to the public, although seating is limited.

The choirs of Highland High School, Providence Chorale, Rosemead High School, The Thacher School, Valley Christian, Village Christian School, Santa Barbara High School, and Fresno Christian High School will perform in the afternoon concert.

Those of Faith Lutheran High School (Nevada), Arvin High School, Monache High School, Fullerton Union High School, Providence Chamber Singers, Righetti High School and Saugus High School will perform in the evening.



The Westmont College Choir, Choral Union and Chamber Singers will also take part in the festival, performing as the featured artists in the evening concert, under the direction of Michael Shasberger, with the inestimable collaboration of pianist Neil Di Maggio.

They will perform works ranging from the Renaissance polyphony of Vittoria’s “Ne timeas Maria” to a contemporary setting of Shakespeare’s “How Sweet the Moonlight Falls” by Z. Randall Stroope, as well as soulful expressions of South African music performed in Swahili.

Also on the program is the music of contemporary composers Kim Andre Arnesen (“Flight Song”), Elliot Levine (“i thank You God”), David Childs (“Where Your Barefoot Walks”) and Nancy Wertsch (“Blessed Assurance”).

The festival will close with the massed high school choruses singing Wolfgang Mozart's Latin motet "Ave verum corpus" in D-Major, K. 618 (1791).

The festival has, of course, a pedagogical aspect as well.

Before their concerts, the students will attend workshops with professors Shasberger and Grey Brothers, as well as adjunct instructor Robert Rockabrand and guest clinicians Kuan Fen Liu and Gary Unruh at Deane Chapel, First Presbyterian, Trinity Episcopal, First United Methodist and First Congregational churches.

Westmont is a Christian college, and many of the high schools participating are Christian schools. This is no mere coincidence, and is entirely appropriate. Where would choral music be without the church?

The number of secular choral works worth hearing — which leaves out Benjamin Britten's hideous "War Requiem" and Kabalevsky's equally flat-footed "Requiem" — could be counted on one hand. Brahms's "A German Requiem" is probably the greatest of them, and it achieves most of its greatness mimicking religious musical language.

For more information, call 565-6040.

— Gerald Carpenter is a Noozhawk Contributing Writer.