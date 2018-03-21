Gerald Carpenter: Westmont College Chamber Ensembles Offer Spring Concert

The Westmont College Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Winds will present their spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, in Deane Chapel on Westmont’s lower campus. Admission is free.

For openers, the Westmont Chamber Woodwinds (Sarah Hooker, flute; Elaina Hollister, oboe; and Maya Rouillard (bassoon), will perform pieces by Felix Mendelssohn, Antonio Vivaldi and Wolfgang Mozart.

Then, the college's Brass Ensemble will perform pieces from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story.

Next, the Chamber Orchestra will perform the "Hebrides Suite (1962)" by Clare Grundman, as well as selections from Patrick Doyle's soundtrack to the Disney film Brave (2012).

Finally, the Westmont College Choral Union will sing "Holy Spirit, Living Breath of God" by Keith Getty and Stuart Townend.

Grundman (1913-96) was an American composer, orchestrator, writer and arranger. Grundman's music is definitely in the "what's not to like?" category.

Although he wrote scores for films, radio and television, plus orchestrations for Broadway musicals, and a small list of works for various chamber ensembles or full orchestra, he is mainly known (and liked) for the many works he wrote or arranged for symphonic band.

Grundman's compositions in this last category, most of which are based on American, British or European folk tunes, are very popular with student ensembles.

For more information, contact the Westmont music department, 565-6040.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.