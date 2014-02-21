Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:11 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Orchestra Concert to Feature New Faculty Violinist

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 21, 2014 | 7:42 a.m.

The Westmont Orchestra, conducted by Michael Shasberger, will perform its Spring Orchestra Concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Page Multipurpose Room at Westmont College and at 3 p.m. Sunday in First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Diepenbrock
DutDDutch composer Alphonsus Diepenbrock

The diverse and tasty program is comprised, in whatever order appears on the printed bill of fare, of the Hymne for Violin and Orchestra, “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing" by Dutch composer Alphonsus Johannes Maria Diepenbrock (1862-1921); Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, Opus 48; Gabriel Fauré’s Masques and Bergamasques, Opus 112 and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Overture, Opus 36.

The Diepenbrock, a concerted work, will feature the solo violin of Dr. Han Soo Kim, Westmont's new faculty teaching artist.

Diepenbrock was a classicist and academic by profession, and he earned his doctorate with a dissertation, in Latin, on the Roman poet Seneca.

After graduation, he taught for six years, then chucked it to become a composer. His Roman Catholic family was rich, and he didn't starve. His friends among contemporary musicians included Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Arnold Schoenberg.

The standard characterization of his music is that it combines "16th-century polyphony with Wagnerian chromaticism" and includes a later admixture of Debussy. This doesn't really prepare you for it, since it makes it sound a good deal more somber than it actually is. In the Hymne, the Debussy influence dominates, in a passive-aggressive sort of way. There is also a hint of Max Bruch in the lilting melodies.

Fauré’s Masques and Bergamasques is a delicate, nimble and youthful work written when the composer was 76. It is close in spirit to the Ancient Dances and Airs of Ottorino Respighi and the Capriol Suite of Philip Heseltine (Peter Warlock), but more modern in its melodies and the treatment of them. The "Masques and Bergamasques" Suite is that rare "light classic" that is also a serious composition by a great artist. Fauré has acquired a reputation for austerity, but one's person's austere is another person's sublime.

Tickets to the concert at either venue may be purchased at the door. They are $10 for general admission, with students attending for free.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 