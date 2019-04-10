Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Orchestra Presents Student Soloists And U.S. Premiere

The Westmont College Orchestra's Concerto Concert, performed at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, in Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., features three gifted student soloists in concerto movements, as well as the U.S. premiere of the tone poem "Uilleann Sunrise" (1997) by the Australian composer Sean O’Boyle. Michael Shasberger will conduct the orchestra.

The orchestra's concert master, senior Sierra Farrar, takes the violin part in the third movement of Camille Saint-Saëns' "Violin Concerto No. 3 in b-minor, Opus 61" (1880), while juniors Junia Work (violin) and Logan Hodgson (cello) will solo in movements by Edouard Lalo — doubtless his "Symphonie Espagnole in d-minor, Opus 21" (1874), and Joseph Haydn — probably his "Cello Concerto No. 1 in C-Major, Hoboken VIIbi-1" (1761-65).

The concert will end with the final pieces of John Williams’ score for the original Star Wars, including the triumphant “Throne Room and End Title.” (May the Force be with us all!)

Only a musical anarchist will have a problem with "Uilleann Sunrise," which is lushly melodic, steeped in Celtic nostalgia, and heart-on-sleeve to the nth degree.

The "Uilleann" of the title is a reference to the uniquely Irish bagpipes (píobaí), which are played by a bellows held under the arm and pumped with the elbow (uilleann). The uilleann pipes — so-called, though the term was coined in the 20th century, by the Irish musicologist and composer, Grattan Flood (1857-1928); before that they were known as union pipes — have a much wider range than most bagpipes, and a sweeter, quieter tone.

Of the O'Boyle work, Shasberger said: "We have been working with the composer for the past year in preparing the parts and rehearsing this powerful tone poem that depicts the sunrise on a beautiful coastline somewhere in the world, complete with a rising and falling storm, the scattering of birds and the tranquil ocean. Perhaps the music will feel right at home in Santa Barbara."

Tickets to these concerts are $10 general admission (students are free), and may be purchased at the door. For more information, contact the music department, 805-565-6040 or email [email protected]

