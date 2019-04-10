Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 10 , 2019, 5:56 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Orchestra Presents Student Soloists And U.S. Premiere

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 10, 2019 | 5:15 p.m.

The Westmont College Orchestra's Concerto Concert, performed at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, in Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., features three gifted student soloists in concerto movements, as well as the U.S. premiere of the tone poem "Uilleann Sunrise" (1997) by the Australian composer Sean O’Boyle. Michael Shasberger will conduct the orchestra.

The orchestra's concert master, senior Sierra Farrar, takes the violin part in the third movement of Camille Saint-Saëns' "Violin Concerto No. 3 in b-minor, Opus 61" (1880), while juniors Junia Work (violin) and Logan Hodgson (cello) will solo in movements by Edouard Lalo — doubtless his "Symphonie Espagnole in d-minor, Opus 21" (1874), and Joseph Haydn — probably his "Cello Concerto No. 1 in C-Major, Hoboken VIIbi-1" (1761-65).

The concert will end with the final pieces of John Williams’ score for the original Star Wars, including  the triumphant “Throne Room and End Title.” (May the Force be with us all!)

Only a musical anarchist will have a problem with "Uilleann Sunrise," which is lushly melodic, steeped in Celtic nostalgia, and heart-on-sleeve to the nth degree.

The "Uilleann" of the title is a reference to the uniquely Irish bagpipes (píobaí), which are played by a bellows held under the arm and pumped with the elbow (uilleann). The uilleann pipes — so-called, though the term was coined in the 20th century, by the Irish musicologist and composer, Grattan Flood (1857-1928); before that they were known as union pipes — have a much wider range than most bagpipes, and a sweeter, quieter tone.

Of the O'Boyle work, Shasberger said: "We have been working with the composer for the past year in preparing the parts and rehearsing this powerful tone poem that depicts the sunrise on a beautiful coastline somewhere in the world, complete with a rising and falling storm, the scattering of birds and the tranquil ocean. Perhaps the music will feel right at home in Santa Barbara."

Tickets to these concerts are $10 general admission (students are free), and may be purchased at the door. For more information, contact the music department, 805-565-6040 or email [email protected]

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 