Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Orchestra to Spin Romantic Yarns

The Westmont College Orchestra — fresh from a President’s Day performance at the 2017 Capital Orchestra Festival in Washington, D.C. — plays its Spring Concerts this weekend, conducted by Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship.

The concerts will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., both in Santa Barbara,

The program for the concerts includes:

The Overture to Richard Wagner's "comic" opera, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (1845–67); the first two movements of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's symphonic suite, Scheherazade, Opus 35 (1888); and Johannes Brahms' Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn, Opus 56a (1873).

Forget Benjamin Britten (if only that were possible), this program is a real Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra. There are a few composers who orchestrated as brilliantly as the three represented here, and none who did it more brilliantly.

The brass players will likely get the most vigorous workout, but each of the instruments gets its chance to shine, and there are many solo passages.

Being in the hall will help, adding a visual element. There are few music lovers, young or otherwise, who cannot tell a violin from a trombone when they are looking at it as they listen.

Die Meistersinger is a comic opera in the sense that none of the competitions and intrigues result in murder, incest, or some other disaster, but there are few belly-laughs.

The majestic Overture, the only part of the opera most of us ever hear, is closer to Robert Schumann than Gioachino Rossini: deliberate rather than nimble.

Scheherazade is the very definition of romantic escapism, full of "faraway places, with strange-sounding names."

From the first chords, we are lifted out of our everyday lives, our somewhat grim present, and carried off to an enchanted geography of, as Shakespeare said, "sounds and sweet airs that give delight and hurt not."

For sustained, intoxicated fantasy, no other work I know of even comes close.

The work is also a perfect example of the somewhat discredited phenomenon of "Orientalism," a familiar adjunct to Romanticism, which, as the architectural historian Geoffrey Scott wrote:

"May be said to consist in a high development of poetic sensibility towards the remote, as such. It idealises the distant, both of time and place; it identifies beauty with strangeness. ... It is always idealistic, casting on the screen of an imaginary past the projection of its unfulfilled desires."

Brahms' orchestral music cannot often be described as "playful."

Of the large-scaled works, only the Academic Festival Overture and especially the Haydn Variations deserve the adjective, notwithstanding that the latter is based upon a religious chorale.

But sacred music by Haydn never precludes joyful noise (when criticized for making one of his masses to happy-sounding, Haydn's response was: "Since it pleased God to give me a cheerful disposition, I do not think He will mind if I serve Him cheerfully."

Tickets to the Spring Concerts are $10 for general admission and may be purchased at the door. Students are admitted free.

For more information, contact the Westmont Music Department, 565-6040, or email: [email protected],

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.