Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Students to Stage ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

Proceeds from this weekend's performances will benefit the College Choir's tour to England and Scotland

A dozen Westmont College students will perform off-Broadway’s second-longest running musical, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro; music by Jimmy Roberts), at 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday in Porter Theatre on Westmont campus.

The cast includes Erik Rodkey, Peter Robinson, Akela Almada, Jacob Biever, Sarah Phillips, Jackie Dressler, Paige Tautz, Tianellie Galindo, Mak Manson, Ben Offringa, Ryan Talen and Megan Monroe. Students Kylie Castro and Sam Martin will direct the productions.

Proceeds from the performances will benefit the Westmont College Choir’s tour to England and Scotland.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change includes a series of unrelated vignettes all having to do with love and relationships — unrelated, that is, in that the characters in one vignette are not the same as the characters in those preceding or following, although the progression of scenes does suggest a progression, an overall arc of relationships. The vignette of a first date precedes a vignette of marriage which precedes a vignette about raising children, and so on.

The show’s tagline is “Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.”

Twelve is an unusually large cast for this show; the original off-Broadway production used a cast of four.

Tickets for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change are $10 for general admission and $5 for Westmont students, and can be purchased at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .