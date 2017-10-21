Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Theater Stages Parable of Nazis’ Ascent to Power

From Oct. 21-28, Westmont College Theater Department will offer a new production of Bertolt Brecht's allegorical comedy, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, a parable (1941), directed by Mitchell Thomas.

The production involves the participation of 30-plus Westmont students, including a live seven-piece jazz combo.

Arturo Ui (rhymes with phooey) is a closely correlated satirical dramatization of the taking of power in Weimar Germany by the Nazis and Adolf Hitler, during roughly the same period (1930s) as the historical events in Germany, but set in Chicago, amongst gangsters.

There is a fairly precise correspondence between Brecht's characters and their historical counterparts, most of whom were still alive when the pay was written:

"Dogsborough," is based on Paul von Hindenburg; "Arturo Ui" on Adolf Hitler; "Giri" on Hermann Göring; "Roma" on Ernst Röhm; "Givola" on Joseph Goebbels; and so on.

Brecht was living in exile in America when he wrote the play and he planned to premiere the play in the U.S.

Although World War II began in Europe with the German invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, in 1941, when the play — with its obvious criticisms of Nazi Germany — was written, the U.S. was still neutral, whoever had veto power over the production decided to exercise it, to avoid offending the Nazis, and the premiere Arturo Ui was, um, postponed.

It is a measure of the political and ideological complications of Brecht's life that, for one reason or another, the play did not receive its first performance until 1958, two years after Brecht's death.

For the Westmont production, says director Thomas, "We are using some new technology in the theater department to have both video projections and a live camera feed on the stage during the performance.

"The use of projections and devices that help estrange audiences from the illusion of the play are core elements of a Brechtian theater," Thomas said.

"Brecht’s plays were written to entertain but also to challenge and provoke us into thinking about our own lives in relationship to the stories depicted," he said.

"I think audiences will enjoy the fascinating mix of comedy, live music, highly theatrical performances, and hard-hitting ideas and themes," Thomas said.

Arturo Ui is not terribly subtle, but it is very effective. One had best not speculate on Westmont's motives for presenting this particular play at this particular time.

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 26 and 28; at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in Westmont’s Porter Theatre. The production begins each evening with a sing-along of music from the period at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets to the show are $12 general admission, $7 for students, seniors, and children (though Westmont cautions, "The performance is intended for junior high students or older due to adult themes.")

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or on line at www.westmont.edu/boxoffice.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.