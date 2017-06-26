Gerald Carpenter: Young Composer to Lead Vocal Masterclass at Music Academy of the West

The remarkably gifted and versatile Mosher Guest Artist Matthew Aucoin — composer, pianist, conductor, educator and writer — will lead a vocal masterclass at 3:15 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

Short of chasing down an interview on YouTube, this is probably your best chance of watching and listening to the young man speaking as himself — in real time, unscripted. It is bound to be a treat, for he is not only bright and insightful but also charming and articulate.

Aucoin's website starts the clock with his 2012 graduation from Harvard and his 2013 graduate diploma in composition from The Juilliard School, when he was 22 and 23 respectively.

The website also begins his list of works in 2012, with his Poem for Violin, which he describes as "a duet for sound and silence, for music and words." ("This piece may be performed by solo violin," he explains, "but ideally there are two performers: the violinist and a 'keyboardist,' not a pianist but a typist, who types the lines of the poem (below) into a laptop. These words are projected onto a screen behind the violinist; they appear, word by word, in real time as the 'keyboardist' types them out.")

Of the 17 compositions listed on the site, only two are operas, though any blurb you read about him will tell you he is "known mainly for his operas," both of which — Crossing and Second Nature — appeared in 2015. Still, the emphasis is not misplaced, as he is clearly determined to compose and conduct operas as his main thing. Yet, such is the range of his talent that all sorts of diverse musical organizations are clamoring for his participation, and he — an earnest, young idealist — does his best to comply with all requests, from every corner of the globe. It has been a busy five years.

Tickets to Aucoin's masterclass, if there are any left, are $10 (youths ages 7 to 17 get in free) and can be purchased by phone at 805.969.8787 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.