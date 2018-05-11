Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:20 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Youth Symphony Plays Back-to-Back Concerts

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | May 11, 2018 | 9:42 a.m.

Although they might not appreciate being likened to the Santa Barbara Symphony's farm team, the Youth Symphony fairly invites baseball metaphors with its spring concerts, which have been split into a double header, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 13, in the Lobero Theater.
 
At 3 p.m. the Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra plays Franz Schubert's "Symphony No. 8 in b-minor, D-759, 'Unfinished' (1822);" Aaron Copland's "Variations on a Shaker Melody" from his ballet Appalachian Spring (1944); and Johan Svendsen's "Norwegian Rhapsody No. 1, Opus 17 (1877)."

Then, at 5 p.m. the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, in its glorious entirety, will play the "Triumphal March" from Giuseppe Verdi's opera, Aida (1871); Camille Saint-Saëns' "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for Violin & Orchestra, Opus 28 (1863)" (with violin soloist, Franky Ohlinger); "The Moldau," from Bedrich Smetana's epic cycle, Má Vlast (1872–74); and Arturo Marquez's "Danzón No. 2, for Orchestra (1993)."

Most of these pieces are familiar to us all. The two that are not, by Svendsen and Marquez, are accessible in the extreme, and are the sort of thing one wants to hear again, as soon as possible.

Johan Severin Svendsen (1840-1911) was a Norwegian composer, conductor and violinist, who was educated in Lepzig and spent most of his life and career in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He was a contemporary of Mahler and Strauss (Richard) and sounds like it. His claim to attention in the musical social world was that he was an intimate friend of Richard Wagner (for better or worse).

The Mexican composer Arturo Marquez was born in 1950 and is, happily, still among us, still writing music, which strongly echoes the folk and popular tunes of his native land.

Marquez has, so far, composed eight studies of the formal and compelling Mexican dance, Danzón; three are for orchestra, the rest for various chamber combinations.

I first became acquainted with the Danzón by way of Maria Novaro's intoxicating, enchanting 1991 movie of the same name — one of my favorites from all my years as a reviewer.

If you want to see the Danzón in action, as well as be swept up in a delightful romantic adventure, I can't think of a better way to go about it than to get the film from Netflix or the Public Library. You may want to get your own copy.

Admission to these concerts is free, and the public is invited.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 