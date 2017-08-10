Gerald Carpenter: Zimmer to Demonstrate Art of Film Score at Bowl

The German composer, Hans Zimmer, who has written the music for more than 120 movies, will bring an ensemble to the Santa Barbara Bowl for a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Among Zimmer's film credits are:

Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Rain Man, Driving Miss Daisy, Thelma & Louise, Crimson Tide, The Thin Red Line, Gladiator, Mission: Impossible II, Hannibal, Pearl Harbor, The Pirates of the Caribbean, The Da Vinci Code, The Lion King and Dunkirk.

"The concert will be in two parts: the first being some of Zimmer's classic movie scores including Gladiator, The Lion King and The Pirates of the Caribbean, and the second featuring re-imagined versions of some classic scores such as The Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception with special guests from the rock and pop world," said the bowl's publicist.

The days are, fortunately, long gone when high-brow critics could disparage a fine composer's reputation because he (i.e. Erich Wolfgang Korngold, George Antheil, etc.) had been lucky enough to land a well-paying, steady gig in Hollywood.

The notion that a film score was not "real" music was, for decades, the dogma among the academics who held American classical music in their cold, clammy fingers.

In such peoples' minds, Antheil's scores for The Pride and the Passion and Not as a Stranger called into question his entire oeuvre — as if we could say that, if he could write “Wellington's Victory,” then Beethoven must not have been a great composer after all.

And, of course, if one of the snobs had gotten a phone call from Louis Mayer, they would have been on the next train to Los Angeles.

Another thing that long prevented our appreciation of film scores is that, on both the big screen and the little, the quality of the image far outshone the quality of the sound reproduction.

Once that problem was solved, in the late 1960s and early ’70s, then the score was recognized as a key component of the success of any film. (Elmer Bernstein told me that many a producer or director had come to him pleading "Can you save my picture?")

In a 1981 essay called On the Trail of a “Fine Careless Rapture," the incomparable New Yorker media critic, Michael J. Arlen, proposed something he dubbed artificial realism as "now the most powerful force in the contemporary film world."

The essay is worth reading in its entirety, but what concerns us here is what Arlen says about film sound:

"There is the whole matter of sound, for instance ... Movies such as Star Wars and Apocalypse Now rely preponderantly for their deeper effects upon sound. The images catch the eye, of course, but the sound catches the emotions."

And, of course, there is the score, to make the emotional content explicit and personal. As Wallace Stevens wrote: "Music is feeling, then, not sound."

Still, the idea that film music can take a legitimate place on a concert program is comparatively recent. Usually, the orchestras choose the scores of blockbuster movies, for the recognition factor.

The day when ensembles can do a kind of blindfold taste test on their audiences — that is, simply play the score without naming the movie — is still in the future, I think.

Zimmer first made himself known to me through the music he wrote for Tony Scott's True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino.

The film starred Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as two flawed young people restored to a native innocence by their sudden love for each other.

The first time we hear Zimmer's music, we are watching scenes of Detroit in winter, with homeless men warming themselves around fires kindled in oil drums. Our eyes are watching scenes of a rust-belt city on its knees.

Zimmer's music — played on percussion instruments, sounding as if it were composed for a wind-up dancing figurine — transforms downtown Detroit into a fairy kingdom.

The music, it must be noted, does nothing to suggest the blasted urban landscape we are seeing. We are not hearing sounds of the city — any city — but the emotional state of the two protagonist-lovers: innocent purity wedded to passionate longing.

The feeling has not been abstracted, or it couldn't touch our hearts the way it does, but distilled, purified to its maximum emotional potency.

I'd say that Vangelis (Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner, Missing) was the first to develop this music of essences, but Zimmer has been its main practitioner ever since.

Tickets to Hans Zimmer are $54.50-$144.50

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.