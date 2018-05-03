Gerald Carpenter: Zorá Quartet Plays Two Aces and Wild Card

At 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, the exciting chamber music series, Chamber on the Mountain, will present a concert by the sensational Zorá String Quartet (Dechopol Kowintaweewat, violin; Seula Lee, violin; Pablo Muñoz Salido, viola; Zizai Ning, cello), in Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai.



The Zorá's program will consist of Franz Josef Haydn's "String Quartet No. 66 in G-Major, Opus 77, No. 1 'Lobkowitz' (1799);" Andrew Hsu's "kenopsiac" for String Quartet (2016); and Johannes Brahms' "String Quartet No. 2 in a-minor, Opus 51 (1873)."

"Three scores: one with the ink (but not the music) rather faded; one with the ink clearly legible, but the print somewhat archaic; and one with the ink virtually still wet.

Haydn was the founding father of what we now call classical music, bequeathing us the symphony, the string quartet, and the sonata allegro form itself.

He was born in the same year as the man we call the "father of his country," George Washington, and lived well into the romantic era, dying in the same year, 1809, that witnessed the birth of America's greatest president, Abraham Lincoln.

"Seen up close, every person is extraordinary," wrote my favorite novelist Anthony Powell. The same could be said of every single one of Haydn's 85 string quartets and 104 symphonies.

The Haydn quartet the Zorá has chosen to play is either the next-to-last or the last of his completed works in the form. Haydn was 67, and he sounds 40 years younger.



I know Hsu only as a brilliant piano virtuoso, so I have no idea what his compositions sound like.

I don't know what language, if any, contains the word "kenopsiac," let alone what it tells us about the character of the music it names. I am intrigued, however, that following it through its 12-minute duration will be time well spent.

Brahms was the most conservative of the great composers (I don't mean politically, though, of course, that is possible: he was certainly an ardent nationalist). I mean his music often calls to mind the line from poet T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land: "These fragments have I shored against my ruin."

Brahms was a preseerver, a great consolidator, which did not preclude, of course, a streak of passionate lyricism — witness this quartet. He had many emulators, particularly in America (where Wagner was generally anathema), but few disciples, as such.

Certain traditions come to a full stop with him, as if, having brought several forms to perfection, he declared an end to experimentation. "He never makes anything of his melodies," Mahler complained to Alma, "Which are often quite lovely."



The idea that one is obliged to "make something" of an already lovely melody, is not something likely to gain much of a foothold with the average music lover.



A reception will be held immediately following the Zorá String performance, to enable us to meet the artists.



Admission to this concert is $25; advance reservations may be purchased online at www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.