Gerald ‘Jerry’ Bemis, 1919-2009

Surrounded by family members, Gerald R. “Jerry” Bemis of Girard, Ohio, died Nov. 22, 2009, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 90 years old.

Bemis was the father of David Bemis of Santa Ynez, formerly of Santa Barbara.

Bemis was born Oct. 25, 1919, to Ray L. and Inas Allen Bemis in the family farmhouse on a fourth-generation dairy farm in Erie County, Pa. He graduated from Erie Academy High School in 1937 and then from Erie Business College.

On Aug. 7, 1943, he married Elizabeth Jean Gibson, whom he had met during youth activities at East Green Presbyterian Church near the family farm. They moved a short distance to North East, Pa., where they owned and operated Rose Cliff Fruit Farm and a widely known roadside fruit stand until an illness forced them to give up farming.

In 1952 the family moved to Oil City, Pa., and then to Waterford, Pa., where he was employed as an agent for Nationwide Insurance and was elected to the Waterford Borough Council.

Moving back to Oil City in 1964, he continued in a sales career and was part of a group from Grace United Methodist Church who volunteered to organize a branch of Goodwill Industries in Venango County. Once the branch was organized, he was asked to become its first operations director. He finished his career as operations director for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, where he retired in 1986.

He was an active member of United Methodist churches in Waterford, Oil City and the Youngstown area, including the past 30 years at Church Hill United Methodist in Liberty Township, where he filled many offices at the local and district level. He also served for many years as a poll worker on Election Day.

Other volunteer activities in the Youngstown area included helping to coordinate blood drives for the American Red Cross for 30 years and delivering Mobile Meals to shut-ins until a few months before his death.

He was an avid lifelong gardener and a prize-winning member of the Youngstown Men’s Garden Club, well known by his friends and family for the many vegetables, fruit and flowers he and his wife grew and frequently gave away.

Bemis was a 32nd-degree Mason for more than 50 years. He also enjoyed golf, hunting and square dancing, as well as frequent get-togethers with his immediate and extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, of Girard; daughters Sharon Mitchell (Craig) of Waterford and Marilyn Bemis of Santa Cruz; sons Sumner Bemis (Georgene) of Pittsburgh and David Bemis (Casey) of Santa Ynez; six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Milton Bemis, and sister Doris Ashton, all of North East, Pa.

A memorial service was held Nov. 25 at Church Hill United Methodist Church in the Youngstown area, followed by a graveside committal service at Wales Cemetery at East Green Presbyterian Church in Erie County, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Church Hill United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Valley or any charity. Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard was in charge of arrangements.