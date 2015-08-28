Gerald “Jerry” Davis, 1927–2015

Posted on August 28, 2015 | 12:14 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Gerald "Jerry" D. Davis passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015.

Jerry was born Sept. 7, 1927, to Orpha and Webster Davis in Fostoria, Ohio.

Upon graduating from Fostoria high school in 1945, he joined the United States navy and served in the pacific in World War 2. Upon leaving the service, he attended Bowling Green State University and was later employed at the Tiffin YMCA in Tiffin, Ohio, as water front director and Camp ​Pittenger where he met his future wife, Phyllis, who was a counselor there.

They realized their dream to come to California, where he became employed as an engineering inspector for the county of Santa Barbara and retired from the county April 1, 1988.

He also was a member of the naval reserve and retired Sept. 7, 1987.

He was quite active in the American Red Cross and taught many first aid classes and life saving classes. He was active in the Santa Maria elks and the retired Active Men’s Association.

He and His wife Phyllis, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary April 3, 2015.

At Jerry's request, there will be no services.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.