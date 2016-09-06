Gerald Michael McGrath of Santa Barbara, 1941-2016

Posted on September 6, 2016 | 2:28 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gerald Michael McGrath was born on April 15, 1941, and peacefully passed away on August 29, 2016, with his daughters, Madaline Makler and Nicole McGrath, at his side. He was 75 years old.

McGrath was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara Mission and joyfully celebrated his Catholic faith. He worked as a public defender for the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office for 35 years and retired in 2007. McGrath loved serving juvenile clients; doting on his grandson, Benny; Irish music; and telling stories with friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter, Madaline Makler, son-in-law Bill Makler and grandson Benjamin Michael Makler; and daughter Nicole McGrath.

He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Philip McGrath, Mary McGrath, Brad McGrath, Annette McGrath Swift, Vince McGrath and Maureen McGrath; their spouses; and many nieces and a nephew.

Family and friends celebrated his life on September 1, 2016, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel in Santa Barbara. A funeral mass was held September 2, 2016, at the Santa Barbara Mission.

