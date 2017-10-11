Gerald Warren Harter of Santa Barbara, 1929-2017

Posted on October 11, 2017 | 10:16 a.m.

Source: Lawrence Harter

Gerald W. Harter died peacefully at home on Oct. 9, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1929, and raised in Chicago. He left college to serve in the Navy on a destroyer. Jerry later returned to Chicago where he married Evelynne Woloshin, the love of his life, and they started their family.

He joined his father-in-law in the shoe business, where he began his business career.

Jerry and Evie moved to Santa Barbara 50 years ago. He had a decades-long presence on upper State Street in his popular family run shoe store, Jr. Shoetown. At the age of 80, he opened SAS shoes at the same location. Finally retiring age 84.

In addition to his business interests, he was a stalwart supporter of the community. He was a member of the grand jury, a mentor at SCORE, a past president of the Jewish Federation, and a driving force with ADL who honored him with Man of the Year award.

Following the premature death of Evelynne at her age of 50, Jerry met and married his second wife Ruth Broida. During their 33-year marriage, they travelled the world while staying very active in community and philanthropic activities.

Despite his chronic and progressively disabling illness, Jerry remained active and engaged. He will be remembered for his sometimes corny sense of humor, his willingness to debate anyone on any subject, and his devotion to his children and grandchildren.

Jerry will be missed by his children, Larry (Nancy), Ken ( Debi), Julie (Jeff) and Joyce (Mickey); and his grandchildren, Anne (Ari), Jake (Anna), Julia (Dan), Nathan (Emily), Elana, Molly, Sammy, Sophie, Meghan (Sam), Aaron (Catie), Ethan; and four great-grandchildren, Asher, Isaac, Leeba and Max.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Gerald Harter Scholarship Fund.

— Lawrence Harter