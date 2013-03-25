Geraldine Lee Volpi of Santa Barbara, 1935-2013

Posted on March 25, 2013 | 8:20 p.m.

Source: Alice Burke

Geraldine Lee Volpi passed away on March 15, 2013.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1935, in Potsdam, N.Y., and moved when she was 5 with her family (father Dr. Van A. Christy, mother Hope Christy and sister Patricia Christy) to Santa Barbara, where she lived most of her life.

Her father was a music professor at UCSB. Geraldine played flute in the Santa Barbara Symphony.

She was married to Richard Ruth in 1956, who died in 1958. Geraldine graduated from UCSB and taught kindergarten at Garfield School and first grade at Hope School. Later, she tutored learning-disabled children for more than 50 years.

She was married to Donald Volpi, who coached basketball at Dos Pueblos High School, from 1960 until his death in 1983.

Living with chronic illness gave Gerry compassion for people and animals. She was known for her kindness to the children she tutored, her neighbors, friends and family. She enjoyed music, swimming, traveling, gift giving, attending church, reading, gardening and cocker spaniels. She lived an active life, going to the gym, teaching and volunteering as long as her health would allow.

She is survived by sister Patricia Christy, daughter Robin Ingram, daughter JaNahn Foster, son-in-law Donnie Foster and seven grandchildren: Chelsea Foster, Dane Foster, Felicia Foster, Faith Foster, Jacob McCourt, Haley McCourt and Hope Ingram.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Coast Community Church of the Nazarene, 4973 Via Los Santos in Santa Barbara. Pastor James Kinzler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Geraldine wishes any donations to be made to Second Chance Cocker Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 3325, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.