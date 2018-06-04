Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:04 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Latin Star Gerardo Ortiz to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | January 6, 2014 | 7:44 p.m.

Gerardo Ortiz, one of the hottest recording artists in the regional Mexican genre, will put his special blend of youth and energy on display when he hits the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

Tickets for the show are $75, $85 and $95.

Specializing in corridos, the 24-year-old Ortiz is a regional Mexican singer/songwriter who broke into the mainstream with the success of his 2010 album, Ni Hoy Ni Mañana. The album reached the Top Five on the Billboard Latin Albums chart and featured numerous hits, including "A la Moda," "En Preparación," "El Trokero Lokochón" and "La Última Sombra."

Born in Los Angeles to a family with ties to Sinaloa, Mexico, Ortiz made his debut in 2009 with his full-length live album, En Vivo las Tundras. The following year he made his major-label studio album debut with Ni Hoy Ni Mañana. He went on to release successful albums, such as Entre Dios y Diablo and El Primer Ministro.

In 2013, Ortiz climbed the Hot Latin Songs chart with the singles “Amor Confuso,” “Damaso” and “Mañana Voy a Conquistarla,” which all appeared on his El Primer Ministro album.

With every new song, Ortiz continues to demonstrate his unquestionable talent as a songwriter and performer. Don’t miss an opportunity to see him in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

