Gerhart Group Opens Santa Barbara Office

The Camarillo-based Gerhart Group has opened an office in downtown Santa Barbara.

Founded by Dr. Judith Gerhart, who holds a doctorate of education in higher education and management from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in business from DePaul University, the 25-year-old Gerhart Group focuses on Wealth Management for women and families in transition.

By expanding their knowledge and understanding of financial issues, Gerhart educates women about money and finances through personalized Wealth Management planning and dedicates time to providing a well-defined direction through extensive personal knowledge of the client.

Due to her vast experience, she is known as an exemplary role model and a great teacher.

In addition to her doctorate, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees, Gerhart is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA). She will head up the new Santa Barbara office as a registered principal.



The office is located at 1226 1/2 State Street, Suite 5 in Santa Barbara. The Gerhart Group’s second office is in Camarillo.

For more information, call 805.388.4776 or email [email protected].

— Charlotte Cheek is an associate publicist representing the Gerhat Group.