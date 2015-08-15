Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Gerhart Group Opens Santa Barbara Office

By Charlotte Cheek for Gerhart Group | August 15, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.

The Camarillo-based Gerhart Group has opened an office in downtown Santa Barbara.

Founded by Dr. Judith Gerhart, who holds a doctorate of education in higher education and management from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in business from DePaul University, the 25-year-old Gerhart Group focuses on Wealth Management for women and families in transition.

By expanding their knowledge and understanding of financial issues, Gerhart educates women about money and finances through personalized Wealth Management planning and dedicates time to providing a well-defined direction through extensive personal knowledge of the client.

Due to her vast experience, she is known as an exemplary role model and a great teacher.

Judith Gerhart is the registered principal for the Gerhart Group’s new Santa Barbara office.

In addition to her doctorate, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees, Gerhart is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA). She will head up the new Santa Barbara office as a registered principal.
 
The office is located at 1226 1/2 State Street, Suite 5 in Santa Barbara. The Gerhart Group’s second office is in Camarillo.

For more information, call  805.388.4776 or email [email protected].

Dr. Judith Gerhart, CFP, CDFA founded Gerhart Group with the intent to educate women about finances and to guide them through personal and financial transitions. She specializes in retirement, divorce, widowhood and career changes.

— Charlotte Cheek is an associate publicist representing the Gerhat Group.

 
