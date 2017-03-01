Gerry D Lewis of Santa Maria, 1942-2017

Posted on March 1, 2017 | 3:16 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Gerry D Lewis passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2017, surrounded by his family. Gerry was born to Melvern Edward and Thelma Fay Lewis Dec. 16, 1942, in Santa Maria, Ca.

He grew up in Lompoc, Ca., were he met the love of his life, Janice Lynn James. They were married Sept. 15, 1962, in the LDS church in Glendora, Ca. They lived in the Los Angeles area for a few years before moving back to Lompoc, then settling in Santa Maria.

Gerry was employed with Lockheed Martin, and finally with InDyne Inc. at Vandenberg Airforce Base.

Gerry enjoyed fishing, camping, riding ATCs, his dogs, and working on the family cars. He instilled a love for the outdoors in all his children.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Lynn Lewis. He also is survived by his son Kirby (Lisalana) Lewis, his daughter Kim (Frank) Moreland, his son Carl (Karen) Lewis, and his son Russell (Kimberly) Lewis.

Other survivors are: his five grandchildren Christopher, Cory, Michela, Collin, and Carson; two great grandchildren Cashlynn and Boe; his brother Dale (Pauline) Lewis of Orangevale, Ca.; and his sister Nila Thompson of South Carolina.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Melvern and Thelma Lewis, his rother J Dean Lewis, sister Dona Garner; father in-law, William Foxwell James, mothers-in-law Evelyn James and Jacqueline James.

A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. March 10 at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will follow in Nipomo, Ca.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.