Get A Feel For Art of Frottage at Blue Moon Art Studio Workshop

Blue Moon Art Studio in Santa Barbara will host a workshop in the art of frottage (French: “rubbing”), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

The class will be taught by Barbara Drucker, co-director of FORM Academy, and professor emerita, UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture.

Frottage is the technique of obtaining an impression of the surface texture of a material, such as wood, by placing a piece of paper over it and rubbing it with a soft pencil or crayon. An example would be brass rubbings.

Frottage is a creative process that artists of all levels can enjoy; no experience is necessary. Cost for the class is $45.

To register or for more information and class location, call Linda Grand 805-898-9313, or visit www.BlueMoonArtStudio.com.

To hear artist Max Ernst talk about his discovery of frottage, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHdU4JfY-bU.

— Linda Grand for Blue Moon Art Studio.