Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Get a Rise Out of Fermentation Festival

By Elizabeth Davidson for Fermentation Festival | August 28, 2017 | 3:23 p.m.

The stages are set and the lineups secured for the 7th Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival (SBFF), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. Tickets are available at http://www.sbfermentationfestival.com/tickets/.

The Fermentation Festival is an annual gathering that showcases the history, benefits and preparation of fermented foods while encouraging attendees to learn, engage, share, and eat.

There will be four stages that include hands-on fermentation experiences, educational panels and presentations, tastings, and live music.

“Get there early and plan to stay all day,” said Lynn Hartman and Katie Hershfelt, festival co-founders. “We are excited to debut our new DIY fermentation stations so the whole family can make ferments and enjoy the endless activities on our festival schedule."

Exhibitors include food artisans, brewers and health experts such as brewLAB, Biomic Sciences/RESTORE, Wild at Heart Ojai, and Fermentality.

Do-It-Yourself fermentation stations will offer new lacto-fermentation recipes including cherry tomato bombs, sweet lipstick peppers, carrot coins, and spiced squash pickles.

The Farm-to-Bar will feature extended hours, and panelists will discuss the latest research around gut health, the microbiome, and childhood development, among other topics.

For those needing a ride to attend, the Pickle Bus will make pick-ups in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara en route to Goleta. Round-trip rides are $10 and include a free drink from Whalebird Kombucha and a handshake from Patti the Pickle. Kids age 15 and younger ride free with a paying adult.

For full festival details, stage schedules, and Pickle Bus routes, visit www.sbfermentationfestival.com.

Festival sponsors include BIOHM, Mountain Feed & Farm Supply, and Rancho La Patera and Stow House. To volunteer at the festival, visit http://bit.ly/SBFFvolunteer.

— Elizabeth Davidson for Fermentation Festival.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 