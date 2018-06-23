Get a Rise Out of Fermentation Festival

The stages are set and the lineups secured for the 7th Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival (SBFF), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. Tickets are available at http://www.sbfermentationfestival.com/tickets/.

The Fermentation Festival is an annual gathering that showcases the history, benefits and preparation of fermented foods while encouraging attendees to learn, engage, share, and eat.

There will be four stages that include hands-on fermentation experiences, educational panels and presentations, tastings, and live music.

“Get there early and plan to stay all day,” said Lynn Hartman and Katie Hershfelt, festival co-founders. “We are excited to debut our new DIY fermentation stations so the whole family can make ferments and enjoy the endless activities on our festival schedule."

Exhibitors include food artisans, brewers and health experts such as brewLAB, Biomic Sciences/RESTORE, Wild at Heart Ojai, and Fermentality.

Do-It-Yourself fermentation stations will offer new lacto-fermentation recipes including cherry tomato bombs, sweet lipstick peppers, carrot coins, and spiced squash pickles.

The Farm-to-Bar will feature extended hours, and panelists will discuss the latest research around gut health, the microbiome, and childhood development, among other topics.

For those needing a ride to attend, the Pickle Bus will make pick-ups in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara en route to Goleta. Round-trip rides are $10 and include a free drink from Whalebird Kombucha and a handshake from Patti the Pickle. Kids age 15 and younger ride free with a paying adult.

For full festival details, stage schedules, and Pickle Bus routes, visit www.sbfermentationfestival.com.

Festival sponsors include BIOHM, Mountain Feed & Farm Supply, and Rancho La Patera and Stow House. To volunteer at the festival, visit http://bit.ly/SBFFvolunteer.

— Elizabeth Davidson for Fermentation Festival.