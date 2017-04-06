Get Back in Swim at Reopened Lompoc Aquatic Center

Following three months of closure due to an extensive replastering and refurbishment project, the Lompoc Aquatic Center will be completely reopened as of this coming weekend and ready to serve the community.

On Saturday, April 8, the Aqua Play structure will be again available for public use; aqua aerobics and swim lessons started this week, and on March 27, lap swimming, therapy pool and school functions were back on board.

The community is encouraged to enjoy the improved Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207. W. College Ave.

For a complete list of swim classes available at the Aquatic Center, access the Spring Recreation Guide, and stay tuned for the Summer Recreation Guide which will be in mailboxes and available online at cityoflompoc.com by the end of the month.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.