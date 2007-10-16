Get Both Perspectives with She Said, Z Said

The dynamic writing duo of Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher use their well-honed skills of observation and almost two decades of togetherness to present a double-sided, and perhaps slightly skewed, angle on day-to-day life on the South Coast in the column She Said, Z Said.

Parenting. Amateur genetics. Obscure gender-based social syndromes. Life on the South Coast.

Dinaberg is a seasoned writer, having written for Santa Barbara Magazine, the South Coast Beacon, Coastal Woman and other local publications for years. She has a regular column in the Santa Barbara Daily Sound. Her roots are local (go Royals!), though she did manage a stint in the big city, having graduated from UCLA and worked for years in the City of Angels.

Klobucher is no slouch, either. By day a technical writer for Dako, a cancer diagnostics company based in Carpinteria, this homegrown talent (go Royals!) graduated from Harvard and worked in the entertainment industry in Hollywood before coming back here in 1999, shortly after the birth of their son, Koss. Klobucher is also a novelist and screenwriter, something he and Dinaberg like to go in on together from time to time.

Dinaberg and Klobucher’s snappy banter can be inspired by anything, from chasing after their 8-year-old son to the latest scientific discoveries. Dinaberg says most, if not all, of their stuff comes off the tops of their heads, so that means they could write on, well, anything and everything.

Whatever the subject, we invite you to check out their insights into living on the South Coast.