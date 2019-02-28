Get Child Car Seat Checked For Free on March 2

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services and the California Highway Patrol will offer free, drive-up child car seat checks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

Registration is not needed. No citations will be issued, and there will be no driver license or registration checks.

All parents are urged to have their child seats inspected by the safety experts, as up to 80 percent of car seats are not properly installed.

California state laws require children who are younger than 2 years old be rear-facing in vehicles unless the children weigh 40 pounds or more or are at least 40 inches tall. Also, children under 8 years old must be buckled into a car seat or a booster in the back seat.

Only children who are at least 8 years old and 57 inches tall or taller can ride in the back seat without a booster.

For more information, call Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services, 805-569-7521.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.