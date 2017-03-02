Get Child Passenger Safety Seats Checked for Free

Despite significant efforts, thousands of children and young adults continue to be killed and injured in traffic collisions nationwide. Many of these deaths and injuries could have been prevented through the use of a properly installed child safety seat, booster seat, or seatbelt.

In an effort to reduce injuries and fatalities, the California Highway Patrol in conjunction with Marian Regional Medical Center and First 5 California will host a free child passenger safety seat check-up 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

The event will be at Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

The goal of this event is to educate parents and caregivers on the proper installation and use of child passenger safety seats, booster seats, and seatbelts.

The CHP will have certified child passenger safety seat technicians on-site inspecting safety seats and offering traffic safety information.

Questions regarding the event, child passenger safety seats, booster seats, or seatbelts may be directed to the CHP Santa Maria Area at 349-8728.

Funding for the program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— David Medina for the California Highway Patrol.