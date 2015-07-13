‘Get Conscious Now!’ Show to Talk with Hydrotherapist Julia Loggins

Advice

Julia Loggins, local resident and private practitioner in hydrotherapy and regenerative medicine, author of two books, faculty member of the Hippocrates Health Institute and the former wife of Kenny Loggins, will be a guest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 in the TVSB studios on lower Salinas Street for Get Conscious Now!, an hourlong TV show aired on TVSB.

As a survivor of multiple health challenges from youth and as a adult, she will share her knowledge and experience along the path of healing herself and helping others do the same. The public is invited to be a part of the studio audience. Arrive early to ensure a seat.

"At the age of 10, I was living with rheumatoid arthritis, migraines, bleeding ulcers, colitis and diverticulitis," Loggins said. "While on steroids for 12 years, I survived three near-death situations due to anaphylactic shock. My family had given up hope for me to survive beyond my teens."

Thirty-five years later, she has facilitated thousands in detoxification, which is her passion. As faculty of the Hippocrates Health Institute in West Palm Beach, Fla., she teaches gut health in their Comprehensive Cancer Program, a one-of-a-kind residential clinic that combines the science of neuroimmunology with cutting-edge integrative medical protocols.

Loggins serves clients from California to New York, offering online courses as well as support groups and personal coaching. She has run a private practice in Santa Barbara for the last 35 years as a certified colon hydrotherapist with a specialty in cleansing and detoxification, teaching the principals of regenerative medicine.

"Besides my health challenges as a youth," Loggins said. "I was told by doctors I would never have children. After four miscarriages and studying with Niravi Payne, a pioneer in the field of mind-body fertility awareness, I gave birth to two healthy children, now 17 and 22."

Loggins is launching her latest book, It Takes Guts to Be Happy: A 21-Day Cleansing Plan to Heal Your Belly and Recharge Your Life, published this spring by Vibrant Health Publishing. She believes that the whole point of healing is to experience passion and purpose while focusing on joy rather than limitation. She will be sharing her tips on how to do so.

Get Conscious Now! is a nationally syndicated television talk show that is dedicated to making a global impact to build a better world by raising consciousness. Its mission is to explore the true nature of our physical reality and its practical implications for living a more mindful and enjoyable life.

It received the 2014 Wave Award from the Alliance For Community Media Western States Region for the "Spiritual/Inspirational" category. In addition to Santa Barbara, the show continues to expand across the nation in 12 other markets and growing, and has over 80,000 views on YouTube. Past interviews include celebrity Deepak Chopra, Agape International Spiritual Center founder Michael Beckwith, local founder of Earthkeepers, Adam C. Hall, Rinaldo Brutuco, the founder of the World Business Academy, Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer, Barbara Fields of Global New Thought, Deepak Chari from the Chari Center for Health and others.

