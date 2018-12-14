Get Creative and Crafty With Winter Break Fun at Lompoc Public Library

The Lompoc Public Library will offer programs this winter break that the entire family can enjoy. The following programs are free and will be held in the Grossman Gallery of the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.

» Wednesday, Dec. 19: Snowflake Mobile Craft program, 3:30 p.m. Recommended for children and teens in fourth grade and up.

» Thursday, Dec. 20: Super Mario Kart 8 tournament, 4 p.m., for teens in seventh-12th grade. Free snacks and prizes provided. Teens are invited to compete or come to hang out and watch.

» Friday, Dec. 21: Winter Solstice Crafternoon, 2 p.m., for children and their caregivers. Participants can make holiday cards, paperplate snowmen, and a polar bear using newspaper.

» Wednesday, Jan. 2: Cookie-decorating contest, 2 p.m., for teens in seventh-12th grade. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies and compete in the contest. Prizes will be provided to winners in different categories.

» Thursday, Jan. 3: Cookie-decorating program, 2 p.m. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies.

All library programs are free and open to the public. However, children’s programs are intended for children and accompanying adults. An adult is required to accompany all children age 8 and younger. For more information on programs, contact Lompoc Library, 805-875-8781.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.