Get Dressed Up for the Ball at Chorale’s Carnevale

By Melissa Rugge for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | January 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale invites members of the community to don their best ball gowns, tuxes — or whatever makes you feel fabulous — and attend A Night in Venice — Carnevale, the Chorale's annual fundraiser. Carnevale will begin at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 25, in the Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

Prizes will be presented for the best costume and the best mask, so creativity is key.

Highlighting the evening will be a performance by a commedia dell’arte troupe and a fast-paced live auction. The evening's fare will include hors d'oeuvres, complimentary Champagne and an Italian buffet dinner. A dessert auction follows dinner.

There will be live music and an auction area with items including overnight stays at winery estates, cases of wine and helicopter rides.

Raffle tickets will be offered to win a two-night stay at Catalina Island, including round-trip "commodore-class" boat ride to the island, dinner for both nights including wine, Bio-Hummer tour of the island, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Catalina Casino. Raffle tickets may be purchased from Chorale members prior to and at the event. The winner need not be present to win.

Reservations can be made at online at www.syvchorale.org or by calling 350-4241 through Feb. 25. The cost is $50 per ticket; $500 to sponsor a table for eight, including a bottle of Champagne and one of Limoncello. Tickets at the door are $60 and subject to availability.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Chorale’s ongoing mission to bring quality choral music to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, a nonprofit community group, offers youth and adults an opportunity to produce current, classic and popular chorale music under the direction of director Michael Eglin. The Chorale’s spring concert series, May 6-7, will be a celebration of the Great American Songbook.

— Melissa Rugge for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.


 

 
