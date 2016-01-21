Get ‘Em While They’re Hot — Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions Announce Enchiladas Sale

The Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions will be making their famous enchiladas Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Pre-order a batch for you and your family by Jan. 21.

Each tray has two large meat or cheese enchiladas that are packaged in a freezable, microwavable tray. They are $8 per tray.

Be sure to order some of each kind and order extra to freeze and eat later. People always want to order extra at the door but quantities are limited, so remember how yummy they are and order in advance. Your family will thank you!

Pick up your enchiladas Saturday, Jan. 30, between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Pay at the door, by check, credit card or cash.

It's easy to order enchilada trays in advance, click here or call Tony Manuel at 805.937.4363.

Proceeds from this fund raiser will provide vision testing for grade school and high school children and provide financial assistance for exams and eyeglasses for those in need.

Last year Lions members tested more than 6,700 children for vision at Elementary Schools and High Schools in Santa Maria and Guadalupe areas.

Lions Sight Conservation Foundation provided financial assistance for over 250 local people for eye exams or purchase of eyeglasses.

— Kathryn Scott represents the Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions.