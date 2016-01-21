Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:07 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Get ‘Em While They’re Hot — Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions Announce Enchiladas Sale

Proceeds from the Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions’ enchiladas sale will benefit the Lions Sight Conservation Foundation.
Proceeds from the Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions’ enchiladas sale will benefit the Lions Sight Conservation Foundation. (Santa Maria Lions photo)
By Kathryn Scott for the Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions | January 21, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

The Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions will be making their famous enchiladas Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Pre-order a batch for you and your family by Jan. 21.   

Each tray has two large meat or cheese enchiladas that are packaged in a freezable, microwavable tray. They are $8 per tray. 

Be sure to order some of each kind and order extra to freeze and eat later. People always want to order extra at the door but quantities are limited, so remember how yummy they are and order in advance. Your family will thank you!

Pick up your enchiladas Saturday, Jan. 30, between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Pay at the door, by check, credit card or cash.

It's easy to order enchilada trays in advance, click here or call Tony Manuel at 805.937.4363.

Proceeds from this fund raiser will provide vision testing for grade school and high school children and provide financial assistance for exams and eyeglasses for those in need.

Last year Lions members tested more than 6,700 children for vision at Elementary Schools and High Schools in Santa Maria and Guadalupe areas. 

Lions Sight Conservation Foundation provided financial assistance for over 250 local people for eye exams or purchase of eyeglasses. 

— Kathryn Scott represents the Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 