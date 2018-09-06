Thursday, September 6 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Get Felines Fixed For Free at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

By Jacques Du Preez for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society | September 6, 2018 | 4:47 p.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will provide free spaying or neutering and a rabies vaccination for up to 100 cats on Sunday, Sept. 16, at its Gary and Lyn Hock Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria.

The promotion, called Beat the Heat, is available to any cat in Santa Barbara County. Appointments for spay/neuter surgery are required and can be made by calling Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 805-349-3435.

Cats will be admitted on the day of surgery, 7:30-8:30 a.m., and will go home from 4-6 p.m. the same day as surgery.

Other vaccinations and preventative medications, such as flea control, are available at additional cost.

Students from Western University College of Veterinary Medicine in Los Angeles will be assisting the veterinarians at the Humane Society on this day

“It is important for our veterinary students to receive real life experiences as part of their education,” said Dr. Zarah Hedge,  veterinarian and assistant professor of shelter medicine.

“First-, second- and third-year vet students will be participating in Beat the Heat and they will be monitoring anesthesia and helping to recover patients. Only licensed veterinarians perform the actual surgeries,” Hedge said.

Typically, animal shelters are filled to capacity with homeless cats and kittens all summer.

“One reproducing pair of cats can generate 420,000 kittens in just six years,” said Sean Hawkins, CAWA, executive director for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

“Spaying or neutering cats not only prevents homeless kittens from being born, but sterilized pets actually live longer, healthier lives,” Hawkins said.

Beat the Heat is a project of the Responsible Pet Owners Alliance and is funded in part by Santa Barbara County Animal Services. Owned cats and community cats are welcome to participate in this promotion.

Owned cats must arrive in a secured, enclosed pet carrier (no boxes or pillowcases). Community cats must arrive in a standard cat trap, no exceptions.

Cat traps can be borrowed from Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at no charge prior to the Beat the Heat promotion and returned after the event.

For more information on all spay/neuter programs provided by Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, visit https://smvhs.org/spay-neuter.

— Jacques Du Preez for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 