Get Fit With Exercise Classes in Santa Maria

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering fun, energetic exercise classes starting in September. Classes are designed for active aging adults ages 50 and older and are held weekly at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

Classes include:

Build Your Own Body (BYOB): Helps participants maintain cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility. The class is fast-paced and uses music and handheld weights designed to increase muscular strength and range of movement. Sessions are held 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Yoga: An introduction course intended for beginning and intermediate yoga students. The class will cover basic poses and breathing techniques, giving a general understanding of yoga. Classes are noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Zumba Gold: The class incorporates a calorie-burning workout for all experience levels. Classes are 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Zumba Gold Chairobics: This introductory chair exercise class is a combination of lowimpact routines designed to increase bone and muscle strength, and flexibility for everyday life and has both sitting and standing exercises. The class is recommended for participants with medical or physical limitations with everyday activities. Classes are 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

Questions regarding cost and registration may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, or in-person at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.